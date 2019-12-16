× NY man accused of soliciting nude pictures of girls online, including a Lancaster County minor

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A New York man is accused of soliciting nude pictures of girls online.

Alexander Steele, 19, faces the following charges in relation to the accusations: corruption of minors, and obscene and other sexual materials and performances, court documents show.

An investigation into the matter began in November 2018 when Elizabethtown Police received information that a minor was in contact with a man over the internet and that he solicited nude and intimate photos of her.

Steele was identified as a suspect during the investigation and Elizabethtown Police interviewed him in New York, with the assistance of authorities in the state. During the interview, Steele allegedly admitted to meeting approximately seven girls online and then soliciting them for hundreds of naked and sexually explicit photos and videos. He would then pay them via the internet, it’s alleged.

Steele is currently in prison in New York in connection with this investigation.

Elizabethtown Police say the investigation in Pennsylvania and New York is ongoing and may uncover additional evidence and actions.

Steele currently has a warrant for his arrest out of Elizabethtown for corruption of minors, and obscene and other sexual materials and performances. He’s awaiting arraignment on these charges.