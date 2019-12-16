× Police: Man used phony money to make off with $113 worth of crab legs and shrimp at Lancaster store

LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police are trying to identify a man accused of using phony money to cover the purchase of several items of seafood from a Lancaster Giant Food Store earlier this month.

According to police, the pictured suspect bought $113.07 worth of shrimp and snow crab legs from the supermarket on the 1600 block of Lititz Pike on Saturday, Dec. 7. He paid for the items with six counterfeit $20 bills, which the cashier did not immediately recognize as fake.

The man then fled the store with the stolen merchandise, police say.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.