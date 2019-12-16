× Police seek help in identifying suspected ‘bottle booster’ at Lancaster Fine Wine & Good Spirits store

LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police are seeking help in identifying a suspected shoplifter.

According to police, the pictured suspect entered a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store on the 1200 block of Millersville Pike in Lancaster Township at about 1:54 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. She allegedly stole a bottle of liquor valued at $17.99 and fled from the store, police say.

Anyone with information on her identity is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.