Retired officer’s Christmas light show display returns

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An annual Christmas tradition in York County is back after a brief hiatus. The lights are back on at a well-known property in York Township, after the owner called it quits last year.

Last year was the first year in decades retired York Area Regional Police patrolman Don Webb didn't put up his 4 acre light show, and he said he has one person to blame.

Webb spends months planning, preparing, and putting up his light show. The idea started 29 years ago, so his then-young son, Seth would always have something to remember his father by. But the memory is now for him.

"Four years ago my son was killed in a car accident," Webb said. "And I'm thinking, 'man this was for him to have a memory of me,' and that first year was really really tough, but again, the boss who runs the show here said, 'ya know he'd expect to see those lights.'"

Last year was the only year in the last 27 years he didn't do it.

"It didn't seem like it was Christmas," Webb said. "It just felt wrong. I was so used to doing it. I just felt - it's not right."

But it was something else that caused last year's black out.

"Mother Nature," Webb said. "The leaves stayed on extra long on the trees. The real breaker was a 7 inch snow fall the week before Thanksgiving. And now it's snow covered."

But on this Thanksgiving the lights came back on unannounced and with no warning: stars, snowmen, Santa, and Seth's picture on display for the thousands of cars that have come through.

"I feel more like Christmas," Webb said. "It didn't feel like Christmas before."

The lights kick on at 5 o' clock each night. Webb lives on the 300 block of Chesnut Hill Road in York. You can drive on through as many times as you'd like until the first week of January.