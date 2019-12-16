× Sheetz offers 600 free loyalty points to online customers on Thursday, to mark opening of 600th store

ALTOONA — To mark the grand opening of its 600th store in Shalor Township, Allegheny County, Sheetz locations across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and Ohio will provide 600 free loyalty points to customers who order something online on Thursday, the company announced Monday.

The Shalor Township store will have a grand-opening ceremony Thursday from 9-11 a.m. This new location will welcome customers by offering free self-serve coffee and soda for a limited time. Multiple prizes will also be awarded during the festivities including the giveaway of two $1,000 Sheetz gift cards as well as “Sheetz for a Year” in the form of a $2,500 Sheetz gift card.

Travis Sheetz, president and COO, will be present for the official grand opening ceremony, set for 10:45 a.m., just before the store’s official opening at 11 a.m.

“Founded as a small dairy store in 1952, I’m humbled by this incredible milestone and the remarkable growth Sheetz has experienced across the Mid-Atlantic,” said Sheetz. “This could not have been achieved without our hardworking employees and loyal customers.

“But we’re not stopping at 600. Sheetz will continue the momentum in 2020 and beyond and will grow our locations and innovate our offerings to continue to give our customers what they want, when they want it, 24/7/365.”

Sheetz will donate $2,500 to the Bread of Life Food Pantry, an affiliate of Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Customers attending the grand opening are encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item to the food bank. Participants will receive a Sheetz branded thermal bag, limit one per customer while supplies last from 9-11 a.m.

During the store’s grand opening ceremony, Sheetz will also donate $2,500 to Special Olympics of Pennsylvania. As a proud supporter of Special Olympics for over 20 years, Sheetz extends its support through financial contributions, product donations and event volunteers.

With the Shaler Township opening, Sheetz now operates 600 store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.