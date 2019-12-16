Closings & Delays

Woman charged after children under her care overdosed on medications, police allege

Posted 10:35 PM, December 16, 2019, by

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A 19-year-old woman faces two counts of endangering the welfare of children after two children under her care overdosed on unknown medications, police allege.

It occurred at a home on North Enola Drive in East Pennsboro Township in October when the 3-year-olds were in April Wiebner’s care, according to police.

Police say the children had found a secure lock box that contained medications, unlocked it and then opened and consumed multiple medications.

Wiebner was released on $5,000 unsecured bail on December 4.

