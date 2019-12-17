Fun Christmas Goodies for the Family from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Adrienne and OIivia Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday to bake up some holiday treats.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Red Velvet & Raspberry Cream Cheese Swirl Brownies:

1 cup melted butter

1/3 cup sweetened Cocoa Powder

2 cups sugar – divided

1 oz Red food coloring

1 tsp White Vinegar

1 tsp Vanilla

1 1/2 cups Flour

8 oz cream cheese – softened

10 oz Raspberries

1 oz chambord

4oz water

1/4 cup Brown Sugar

1/2 tsp Vanilla

2 oz Cornstarch Slurry (an equal mix of 1oz Water to 1 oz Cornstarch)

Preheat oven to 350*F. Spray a 13×9” baking pan w cooking spray, the lightly dust w four.

Prepare the Raspberry mix by placing a sauté pan on med high heat. Add the water and sugar, mixing as it heats to become your sauce. Add raspberries, chambord, & vanilla stirring constantly. Let bubble for approx 2 mins, then add the cornstarch mix to tighten the sauce to a jam consistency, stirring constantly for another 2-3 mins. Set aside to allow to cool.

In a small bowl, whisk together the melted butter and cocoa powder until smooth. Set aside.

In mixer, add 1 3/4 cups sugar, & 4 eggs, mix on Med- high speed until fluffy, approx 3 mins, being sure to constantly scrape down sides of bowl for combined mixing. Reduce to low speed and add the red food coloring, vinegar, vanilla, & butter mixture until well combined. Gradually add in flour. Spoon mixture into prepared pan. Set aside.

In mixer, add cream cheese, 1/4 cup sugar. Place in med speed, gradually adding 1 egg, & raspberry mix. Mix until smooth. Drop by big spoonfuls on top of the red velvet batter. Gently swirl using the tip of a knife. Bake for approx 25-30 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool completely. Enjoy!!

Crock pot Apple Butter:

*My favorite way to prepare is to put this in the crockpot right before bedtime, your house will smell heavenly, giving you sweet dreams, and is ready to enjoy even before the morning coffee!

12 Apples – Peeled, cored, & coarsely chopped

2 tbsp Vanilla

1/2 cup brown sugar

3 tbsp Cinnamon

1 1/2 tsp Allspice

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1/4 tsp ground ginger

Toss chopped apples in food processor and pulse until very well puréed. Place in crockpot & add remaining ingredients. Stir & blend well. Place on low heat and cook for approx 8-10 hours. Enjoy!

Cocktails:

Island Eggnog:

Blue Chair Bay Rum

Grand Mariner

Eggnog

Whipped cream

Freshly Grated Nutmeg

Fill glass w ice. Add rum, Grand Mariner, & eggnog. Shake. Top w whipped cream and nutmeg. Cheers!!

Gingerbread Dream

Captain Morgan Holiday Gingerbread Rum

Eggnog

Coffee

Whipped cream

Cinnamon & sugar mix

Grab your favorite coffee mug, pour in Captain Morgan, & Eggnog. Slowly stir in coffee. Top w whipped cream & Cinnamon Sugar sprinkle. Cheers!!

*may also be prepared without the coffee, served chilled, & just as delicious!