GIANT Celebrates Families Through New Partnership with The Berenstain Bears

CAMP HILL,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett previewed the new partnership with the iconic Berenstain Bears and Giant Food Store.

GIANT Food Stores will introduce the company’s new partnership with the iconic Berenstain Bears franchise today by celebrating the grand opening of The Berenstain Bears® Treehouse at its flagship store located at 3301 Trindle Road in Camp Hill, Pa.

Mike Berenstain, second-generation author and illustrator of The Berenstain Bears series, will join GIANT Food Stores President Nicholas Bertram at an unveiling ceremony at the store today at 9:30am. Berenstain will host two readings for local children in celebration of the grand opening and sign autographs. Children will also have the opportunity to make healthy bear-themed snacks, take photos with costumed Berenstain Bears characters, complete a treehouse activity and receive a free Berenstain Bears book.

Besides adding the familiar characters of Mama, Papa, Brother, Sister, and Honey Bear, the new Berenstain Bears Treehouse at GIANT encourages imaginative play in an environment that inspires healthy eating, physical fitness and good health practices. The space also includes a reading nook, an area for coloring, and free healthy fruit.

The Treehouse’s three play areas each feature a different Berenstain Bears story:

• In the mini GIANT (The Berenstain Bears Go Grocery Shopping), young customers can choose healthy play foods from the shelves, scan items at working self-checkouts and cook pretend meals.

• In an outdoor-themed space with a teepee (The Berenstain Bears Blaze a Trail), kids are encouraged to get moving as they complete different activities to earn their Tree House Merit Badge.

• In the health and wellness area (The Berenstain Bears Go to the Doctor), children can play with a stethoscope, explore the systems of the body and learn ways to stay healthy.

As in the past, the full-time childcare leader and part-time childcare associates continue to undergo background checks, CPR certification, first aid training and drug testing.