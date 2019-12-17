× “KEEP GOING”: Family sends message of hope to people fighting suicidal thoughts

Mark Kaylor was 17-years-old.

He had a love of sculpture. He had dreams of becoming an architect. And, he was known to make people laugh.

But inside, Mark Kaylor was struggling with thoughts of suicide.

In December 2013, just days before Christmas, Mark took his life.

“Be extra gentle with suicide loss survivors this time of year, Christmas is incredibly painful and difficult for us,” said Morgan Kaylor, as he sat outside his office Tuesday afternoon, remembering his brother Mark’s life.

Morgan Kaylor knows what it’s like to fight suicidal thoughts. He fought them before Mark’s death.

“It’s a battle honestly. I don’t feel suicidal anymore. But, I remember what that felt like. I felt like a burden, I felt like a failure…” he said. “What brought me out of it was knowing I would leave him (Mark) behind. So, it was very very hard for me to come to grips with the fact that he left the way he did and I wasn’t there.”

Morgan is a transgender man who told FOX43 that losing his brother, Mark, has helped him understand he needed to transition to be happy. He said his identity is now an important aspect of his prevention work, “because my community runs such an increased risk of suicide due to discrimination.”

“We had so many kids come up to us at the viewing and whisper in our ears, I’ve felt suicidal too,” said Morgan when reflecting on Mark’s funeral services. Those words from Mark’s friends also inspired the Kaylor family to form Make A Mark for Mark, a fund that helps educate young people and reach out to others who are struggling.

Morgan said Mark did attempt therapy and medication, after one previous suicide attempt. But, “he got to the point where he started to feel better and said, okay, I think I’m done now. And, that was a big mistake.”

Morgan encourages people who are still struggling to commit to going to therapy and keep talking through their issues. He also encourages people to say something if they are hurting, and to ‘keep going.’

Morgan hopes to erase the stigma that prevents some people from coming forward when they need help and prevents some families from reaching out for help as well when they have experienced the death of a family member by suicide.

“Saying committed suicide makes it sound like a crime, right? You commit arson. You commit murder. And, suicide is not a crime.” said Morgan.

Morgan, however, warns family and friends to watch for warning signs of people who are struggling.

“If somebody reaches out to say goodbye or to thank you for being a good friend if they give up your possessions,” he said. He also adds, watch for unusual changes in appetite, behavior and mood swings.

Morgan encourages everyone to step in if they see someone hurting like he once had to do for a friend in New York City.

“He was in New York City and he was talking to me from the top of his building,” said Morgan, who admits his friend was upset at first that Morgan called for help. But, Morgan said, that same friend later came back to him and said “what you did for me that day, you were like Superman.”

But most importantly, Morgan has this message this to anyone struggling right now, “no matter how bad you think things are, people love you. People want you here. And, leaving is just going to basically hand your pain to someone else. And, all the people who love you want to help you and they’d do anything to keep you here.”

The World Health Organization estimates 800,000 people die by suicide each year. In Pensylvania alone in 2017, 2,023 people died by suicide.

This month, the Federal Communications Commission is moving ahead with plans to designate a three-digit number to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 988.

Resources for suicide prevention:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

1-800-273-8255

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Crisis Text Line

741741

Trans Lifeline

877-565-8860