Lancaster man convicted of committing robbery, assaulting employees at The Friendly Greek

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man was convicted of committing a robbery last year at The Friendly Greek.

Andy Peralta, 20, was convicted on felony robbery charges and related counts for assaulting two employees while stealing cash from a tip jar on December 12, 2018.

According to Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Chieppor, one employee was “blind-sided” by a punch that left him unconscious.

After that, Peralta took about $5 from a tip jar, and threw a cash register device at another employee.

Once outside, Peralta also punched a third employee, knocking him to the ground when he was not looking.

Peralta was assisted by a co-conspirator who was with Peralta previously pleaded guilty to a lesser offense.

A sentence will be ordered after a background investigation.

