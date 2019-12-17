Lingering icy spots Tuesday morning, then slowly drying this afternoon before a burst of arctic air arrives for midweek!

MAINLY RAIN, SLOWLY ENDING: A storm system continues to slowly move across Central PA, bringing primarily rain to the region Tuesday morning. However, some temperatures are still at or slightly below freezing in some colder valley locations, primarily west and northwest of Harrisburg. This means some pockets of freezing rain are still a possibility, so some could see icy spots during morning travels. This threat slowly fades through the morning hours and the showers continue. The rain showers don’t wind down until the midday hours and early afternoon. Temperatures reach the middle 30s to near 40 degrees, making for a chilly rain. Conditions dry out later during the day, and skies partially clear through the night. Temperatures dip into the middle to upper 20s. Wind chills start to feel like the teens.

COLD THROUGH MIDWEEK: An arctic air mass arrives for Wednesday, making for a gusty and cold one! Skies turn partly sunny as the arctic front crosses the state, and it could spark some snow squalls or snow showers for parts of the region. This means some must watch for brief bursts of moderate to heavy snow, with reduced visibility and a quick but light accumulation. Afternoon highs are in the lower to middle 30s. Wind chills could feel like the 20s throughout the afternoon. Thursday looks like the coldest day! Morning temperatures are in the middle to upper teens, with wind chills in the single digits! Temperatures during the afternoon only reach the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Winds are lighter by the afternoon, but wind chills could still feel like the teens at times. Friday brings plenty of sunshine. It’s not as cold, but temperatures are still below average for this time of year. Expect readings in the lower to middle 30s.

MILDER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The cold, but quiet stretch continues into the weekend, and temperatures should slowly warm. A weak system crosses the region Saturday, kicking up the breezes. It’s closer to seasonal averages for this time of year, with highs in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. Sunday brings plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are higher, with readings in the middle to upper 40s. Monday is even milder with plenty of sunshine! Temperatures are in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Tuesday!

-Andrea Michaels