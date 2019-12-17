× Man wanted after allegedly hitting, strangling woman and dog in Shippensburg

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is wanted after he allegedly hit a woman, began to strangle her and strangled a dog.

Cristian Neafsey, 19, is wanted on charges of strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assualt, cruelty to animals, and other related charges.

On December 16, police were dispatched to the first block of West King Street in Shippensburg for a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, a woman was found injured.

The victim told police that Neafsey struck her multiple times with a closed fist in the face, and began to strangle her before strangling a dog.

Anyone with information on Neafsey’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Shippensburg Police Department.