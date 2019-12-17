Orange is the New Black was the most popular Netflix show in Pennsylvania this year, study finds
The most popular Netflix show in the U.S. in 2019 was the Umbrella Academy, but that wasn’t the case in Pennsylvania, according to a study done by HighSpeedInternet.com.
The study determined that the nation’s second-most-popular Netflix original, Orange in the New Black, was the overall leader in the Keystone State.
To reach those findings, the research team at HighSpeedInternet.com compiled a list of the most popular shows on Netflix in 2019, then narrowed the list down to the top 11 shows with the highest search volume this year. They then used Google Trends to find and rank each state’s most searched Netflix show.
The Umbrella Academy premiered in February, and was watched by 45 million households within the first four weeks, according to HighSpeedInternet.com. The show, which told the story of a super-powered but dysfunctional group of adopted siblings trying to stave off the end of the world, was also the most-Googled Netflix show in 15 states over the last year.
Here are some other facts uncovered in the report:
- The average Netflix user watches about two hours of content per day
- Comic adaptations were also popular choices in last year’s report, when 19 states’ favorite shows were based on comics or graphic novels. Many of those shows (RIP Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Daredevil) were cancelled in 2018, which let The Umbrella Academy swoop in to fill that niche when the Marvel properties jumped ship.
- Orange Is the New Black has been one of the most successful Netflix originals since its debut in 2013. The show’s final season released in July, so it’s no surprise that it was this year’s second-most popular show.
- Orange Is the New Black claimed the honor of being 11 states’ most popular Netflix show in 2019. Two of these states—West Virginia and Michigan—also favored the show last year (and it’s been the most searched Netflix show in West Virginia three years in a row).
- Black Mirror and The Haunting of Hill House were the most popular Netflix shows in eight and six states, respectively.
- Stranger Things — despite dropping its most popular season to date in July 2019 — was repped as the favorite only in Utah, where it has been the most popular Netflix show for the past three years.