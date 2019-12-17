Orange is the New Black was the most popular Netflix show in Pennsylvania this year, study finds

The most popular Netflix show in the U.S. in 2019 was the Umbrella Academy, but that wasn’t the case in Pennsylvania, according to a study done by HighSpeedInternet.com.

The study determined that the nation’s second-most-popular Netflix original, Orange in the New Black, was the overall leader in the Keystone State.

To reach those findings, the research team at HighSpeedInternet.com compiled a list of the most popular shows on Netflix in 2019, then narrowed the list down to the top 11 shows with the highest search volume this year. They then used Google Trends to find and rank each state’s most searched Netflix show.

The Umbrella Academy premiered in February, and was watched by 45 million households within the first four weeks, according to HighSpeedInternet.com. The show, which told the story of a super-powered but dysfunctional group of adopted siblings trying to stave off the end of the world, was also the most-Googled Netflix show in 15 states over the last year.

Here are some other facts uncovered in the report: