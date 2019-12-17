TORONTO, ON - JULY 23: Luke Maile #21 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a foul ball in the fifth inning during a MLB game against the Cleveland Indians at Rogers Centre on July 23, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Pirates sign C Luke Maile
TORONTO, ON - JULY 23: Luke Maile #21 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a foul ball in the fifth inning during a MLB game against the Cleveland Indians at Rogers Centre on July 23, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
PITTSBURGH– The Pirates have made their first free agent addition of the off season.
The team has signed C Luke Maile to a one-year deal.
Maile, 28, has spent parts of the past three seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays.
In 2019, Maile appeared in 44 games and hit .151 with 2 HR’s and 9 RBI’s.
Now, he will have the chance to battle for the starting catching job for Pittsburgh.