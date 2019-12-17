× Pirates sign C Luke Maile

PITTSBURGH– The Pirates have made their first free agent addition of the off season.

The team has signed C Luke Maile to a one-year deal.

Maile, 28, has spent parts of the past three seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In 2019, Maile appeared in 44 games and hit .151 with 2 HR’s and 9 RBI’s.

Now, he will have the chance to battle for the starting catching job for Pittsburgh.