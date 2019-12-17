Pirates sign C Luke Maile

Posted 11:19 AM, December 17, 2019, by

TORONTO, ON - JULY 23: Luke Maile #21 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a foul ball in the fifth inning during a MLB game against the Cleveland Indians at Rogers Centre on July 23, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH– The Pirates have made their first free agent addition of the off season.

The team has signed C Luke Maile to a one-year deal.

Maile, 28, has spent parts of the past three seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In 2019, Maile appeared in 44 games and hit .151 with 2 HR’s and 9 RBI’s.

Now, he will have the chance to battle for the starting catching job for Pittsburgh.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.