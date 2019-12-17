× Police: Woman intentionally rammed tractor trailer with her vehicle while drunk

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police have charged a 23-year-old Lebanon County woman with DUI and reckless endangerment after the investigation of a November crash involving her vehicle and a tractor trailer in Ephrata.

Victoria J. Hostetter, of Richland, drove her Chevrolet Spark into the opposing lane and intentionally struck the tractor trailer in the Nov. 8 incident, which occurred around 3:27 p.m. on the 1200 block of West Main Street, according to Ephrata Police.

Hostetter was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the crash. Traffic on West Main Street (U.S. Route 322) was detoured for three hours while police investigated the collision, police say.

Police later determined Hostetter had a blood alcohol content of .233 percent, which is above the legal limit of 0.8 percent.

Hostetter was also charged with reckless driving, according to police.