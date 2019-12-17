Salvation Army needs more bell ringers

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The famous red kettles are set up outside stores across the area, but one thing is missing: enough people to ring the bells.

Revenue from the Salvation Army Harrisburg‘s annual Red Kettle Drive is down quite a bit compared to last year, according to the nonprofit. With just over a week left in the season, they’ve only collected 50 percent of their goal.

The downturn comes as fewer people have volunteered to ring bells this year. Salvation Army Harrisburg relies on money raised through the drive to fund programs throughout the year, including a food pantry, mentoring- and workforce-development programs and an after-school program.

“Our budget at the Salvation Army Harrisburg is about $3.5 million. We have to raise about 40 percent of that during the holiday season,” said Kathy Anderson-Martin, director of resource development at Salvation Army Harrisburg.

One minute of bell ringing earns about $1, the Salvation Army said, and one hour of bell ringing earns enough money for 21 hot meals or school clothing for three kids.

Volunteer shifts are still available through Dec. 24. Volunteers can work up to two shifts per day. You can sign up here.

You can also donate directly to the Red Kettle Drive here.