Skies clear, winds pick up with lake effect snow showers possible Wednesday

CLEARING, WINDS PICK UP: Temperatures quickly tumble through the 30s and into the 20s overnight tonight with clearing skies. Winds begin to pick up during the overnight time frame as well. Wind chills in the upper-teens and low-20s tomorrow morning are likely with a breezy Wednesday ahead.

LAKE EFFECT SNOW, BITTER COLD: With winds gusting to 25-30MPH throughout Wednesday, lake effect snow showers become a possibility for most of the day. We are also watching for snow squalls, so make sure and have the FOX43 Weather App available to know if you’re in an area affected by these dangerous small storms Wednesday. Most of the area, though, stays dry throughout the day under otherwise partly cloudy skies. Highs reach the mid-30s with wind chills in the 20s.

Overnight lows dip into the teens Thursday morning with wind chills in the single digits. A bit more sunshine moves in Thursday afternoon, but wind chills in the upper teens or near 20-degrees will be the norm all afternoon because of the dry, windy air. Winds gust to 20MPH Thursday. We dip into the teens once more heading into Friday morning.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: Friday temperatures rise to the mid-30s with dry conditions and abundant sunshine. Winter officially arrives Saturday! However, it kick starts a slow warming trend into next week. Highs Saturday near 40-degrees. Sunday highs hit the upper-40s after morning lows in the upper-20s. By Monday, we near the 50-degree mark the day before Christmas Eve.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann