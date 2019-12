Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- When Ryan Silverfield first spoke to the media following Mike Norvell's departure for Florida State, the then Memphis Interim Head Coach made it no secret that he wanted the full-time job.

Days later, he has it.

The Tigers have removed the interim tag from his title and his first task as head coach is to get ready for Penn State in the Cotton Bowl. Silverfield knows it's a task that's easier said than done.