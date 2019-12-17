× Woman accused of using stolen credit card to make purchases at several Chambersburg stores

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Chambersburg Police have charged a 36-year-old Franklin County woman with eight counts of access device fraud after they say she took a victim’s credit card and used it to go on a spending spree at several stores over a two-day span.

Krista Bridendolph is also charged with one count of theft of lost property for the incident, which occurred between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, police say.

Bridendolph allegedly took the victim’s credit card and used it to purchase several items at various stores for a total loss of $95.90, according to police.

She was charged after an investigation into the incident, police say.