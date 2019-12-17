× York Police seek help in identifying robbery suspects

YORK — York Police are seeking help in identifying suspects in two separate robberies that occurred last Thursday on East Market Street.

Police say the first robbery occurred at 3:56 a.m. at a Turkey Hill store on the 1200 block of East Market Street, while the second occurred at 2:17 p.m. on the 600 block of East Market.

Anyone who recognizes either of the two pictured individuals is asked to contact York City Police at ‪717-849-2204, 717-846-1234, or ‪717-849-2219.