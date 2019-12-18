× Casino gets the green light to move forward at the York Galleria Mall

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has given the green light on a proposal to build a casino at the site of the former Sears at York Galleria Mall.

‘Hollywood Casino York’ will create 200 permanent jobs and 260 construction jobs. It is also promising $1 million annual in new tax revenue for Springettsbury Township.

The casino plans to open with 500 slots and 24 tables. But, it will have the capacity to expand to 750 slots and 40 tables. It will also integrate a sports and race book, dining, a bar and a coffee shop.

Construction is set to be completed in 12 months.

