Cold and windy, snow squalls possible today before colder Thursday

WINDY, SNOW SQUALLS POSSIBLE: Breezy conditions are the name of the game today. Winds gust to 30MPH for the bulk of the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. These breezes out of the northwest could cause a few lake effect snow flurries, or even the chance for a snow squall or two. These can be particularly dangerous with localized, brief whiteout conditions. Keep the FOX43 Weather App handy for snow squall alerts direct to your location. Highs reach the low-to-mid 30s otherwise.

COLDER THURSDAY: As the lake effect snow shower chance subsides, a cold front passes nearby and drops our temperatures overnight. Lows are in the teens, but with the wind sticking around with a little less intensity, wind chills dip into the single digits to start Thursday morning. Highs only make it to 30-degrees Thursday with some locations staying in the 20s under partly cloudy skies. A similar start Friday morning, though wind chills won’t be as bad with lighter winds and morning lows in the upper-teens. Mostly sunny skies dominate Friday with highs in the mid-30s

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: The first day of Winter ironically starts a warming trend. We’ll do upper-30s and near 40-degrees Saturday afternoon. Sunday afternoon makes it into the mid-40s with upper-40s and near 50-degrees Monday. Morning lows through the weekend moderate into the mid-to-upper 20s. Christmas Eve is dry! Highs in the mid-40s.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long