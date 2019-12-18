Coroner called to scene of structure fire in Hopewell Township, York County
YORK COUNTY — The York County Coroner has been called to the scene of a fire in southern York County, according to emergency dispatch.
The call for a structure fire with entrapment first went out around 4:22 p.m., dispatch said.
The building is located on the 500 block of Marstellar Road in Hopewell Township, near the Pennsylvania-Maryland border. There is no word on whether the structure is a business or a residence.
Dispatch confirmed the coroner was called to the scene, but there is no word on any further injuries.
39.759171 -76.560383