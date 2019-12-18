Coroner called to scene of structure fire in Hopewell Township, York County

Posted 5:19 PM, December 18, 2019, by

YORK COUNTY — The York County Coroner has been called to the scene of a fire in southern York County, according to emergency dispatch.

The call for a structure fire with entrapment first went out around 4:22 p.m., dispatch said.

The building is located on the 500 block of Marstellar Road in Hopewell Township, near the Pennsylvania-Maryland border. There is no word on whether the structure is a business or a residence.

Dispatch confirmed the coroner was called to the scene, but there is no word on any further injuries.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.