Coroner called to scene of structure fire in Hopewell Township, York County

YORK COUNTY — The York County Coroner has been called to the scene of a fire in southern York County, according to emergency dispatch.

The call for a structure fire with entrapment first went out around 4:22 p.m., dispatch said.

The building is located on the 500 block of Marstellar Road in Hopewell Township, near the Pennsylvania-Maryland border. There is no word on whether the structure is a business or a residence.

Dispatch confirmed the coroner was called to the scene, but there is no word on any further injuries.