YORK COUNTY — A woman died in a fire Wednesday afternoon, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The fire occurred at an apartment on Marsteller Road in Hopewell Township. Crews were dispatched to the residence around 4:22 p.m.

The victim was found in a bedroom, Eureka Volunteer Fire Department said. Three cats also died in the fire.

Crews cleared the scene around 7:30 p.m.