Dauphin County woman says cat with rabies bit her, scratched her neighbor

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. - A cat with rabies was found in the county on Monday. The Department of Health will not confirm if the cat infected any people or animals, but a woman tells FOX43 she was bitten by the cat and is now being treated for rabies.

Bite marks from a cat with rabies can still be seen on Michelle Winkler's hand after she says she was bit by a rabid cat in her Susquehanna Township neighborhood Monday.

“It just bit me," said Winkler. "I had gloves on and it even bit right through the gloves.”

She says, the feral cat her neighbor fed on Whitehall Drive was acting weird. So, they were going to take it to the vet to get checked out thinking it just had worms but, it didn't. It had rabies.

"I thought I was doing a good deed helping my neighbor," said Winkler. "And now I have rabies.”

In the process of taking the cat to the vet, Winkler says the cat bit her and scratched her neighbor.

“The Department of Health called us and said we need to go to the emergency room right away," said Winkler. "I think we have to get like three sets of shots in a week.”

According to the Department of Agriculture, Dauphin County has recorded 9 animal rabies cases since January.

The Department of Health stresses immediate treatment after coming in contact with a rabid animal because once symptoms begin to appear, treatment will be unsuccessful.

“We are really urging folks in that neighborhood to be aware of any other animals that have been exposed," said Brittany Lauffer. "Including yourself.”

The Department of Health says if you suspect an animal has rabies or is just not acting right to contact animal control.