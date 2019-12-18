Eagles place LB Kamu Grugier-Hill on IR with herniated disk

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 16: Outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill #54 of the Philadelphia Eagles enters the field ahead of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– Another Eagles player is set to have his season end on Injured Reserve.

The team placed LB Kamu Grugier-Hill on IR Tuesday after it was found he was suffering from a herniated disk.

Grugier-Hill, 25, is primarily a special teams player, but started 6 games for the team this year on the way to recording 22 tackles and recovering one fumble.

To replace him on the active roster, the team has promoted DT Bruce Hector.

The team faces the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. on FOX43 for the NFC East title.

