Extra layers need with wind chills in the single digits and teens!

FRIGID FEEL: Skies will clear, and temperatures drop into the upper teens to near 20 degrees. Gusty conditions continue this evening and overnight, producing wind chill values in the teens to single digits, so extra layers are a must. The winds are slow to die and are not as gusty Thursday. With highs in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees, a breeze 5 to 15 miles per hour, will create wind chills in the teens and lower 20s. Plenty of sunshine expected with a few afternoon clouds bubbling up. Skies clear and it’s a calmer night leading into Friday. Another brisk day to end the week. After morning lows near 20 degrees, plenty of sunshine helps temperatures recover to the middle 30s. As the Arctic air mass retreats, milder air returns.

WARMING UP FOR ARRIVAL OF WINTER: The dry stretch continues right into the weekend. Winter officially arrives Saturday, but temperatures are going to warm above average for several days. Highs to begin the weekend are in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. It’s milder, in the middle 40s, Sunday. Expect plenty of sunshine too. More Sunshine and dry weather heading back to work.

NO WHITE CHRISTMAS: Unfortunately, snow lovers will be disappointed to hear no white Christmas is expected. We continue dry and quiet Monday. Highs are in the upper 40s. And, it’s mostly sunny skies for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with highs near 50 degrees!

