FOX43 Capitol Beat – State Senator Lisa Baker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Following a busy fall session which saw major legislation passed through the State Senate Judiciary Committee, chairperson Lisa Baker joined FOX43's Matt Maisel on this week's FOX43 Capitol Beat.

The two discussed recent laws created to strengthen the rights of victims of child sex abuse. In October, Senator Baker's committee held a hearing on statute of limitation reform. Under the new laws, victims have until they are 55 to file civil lawsuits against their abusers or institutions. If the abuse occurs while they are in college or between the ages of 18 and 23, victims have until they are 30 to sue. Criminal statutes were also eliminated altogether.

The Judiciary Committee also held a hearing in October on reforming laws when it comes to reducing gun violence. Baker says the focus needs to be on improving mental health resources.

Senator Baker (R-Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming) also plans to push for medical parole this spring. Medical parole is the process where inmates who are severely ill can petition for compassionate release to a hospital to seek treatment. However, no bill has been introduced and most details are not yet available.