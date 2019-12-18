× Harrisburg man to serve up to 40 years in prison for his role in home invasion robbery

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man will serve up to 40 years in prison for his role in a home invasion robbery.

Courtney Slade’s 15 1/2 to 40-year sentence comes almost two months after he pleaded guilty to robbery, aggravated assault and burglary, court documents show.

Slade, now 32 years old, was one of two people who forced their way into a home on Boas Street in Susquehanna Township on September 9, 2016, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s Office says Slade and the other individual held the family, which included two children, at gunpoint and demanded valuables.

Two male occupants of the residence fought back of out fear, and during the fight, Slade was cut and left blood and his DNA at the crime scene, the DA’s Office adds.

“It was a home invasion robbery/burglary of a home in a residential neighborhood,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Stephen R. Zawisky. “Two masked men used threats and violence on women and children. I could only imagine what it was like to endure this nightmare – especially the two children. I hope this sentence puts future robbers on notice – if you rob someone, you will go to state prison for a very long time.”

The DA’s Office says the other suspect is still unknown and at-large.