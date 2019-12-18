× Josh Gordon of the Seattle Seahawks has been suspended again

For the fifth time since 2013, wide receiver Josh Gordon has been suspended for some form of substance abuse.

An NFL spokesperson made the announcement Monday, saying Gordon, who plays for the Seattle Seahawks, has been suspended indefinitely without pay for violating NFL policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse.

Gordon, who has deleted his Twitter and Instagram pages, has not publicly commented.

The football player has faced similar issues in the past. While playing for the Cleveland Browns between 2014 and 2018, Gordon participated in only 11 games because of suspensions, according to the NFL.

Gordon just joined the Seahawks in November, having been waived by the New England Patriots. In the five games he played with Seattle, Gordon made seven catches on 11 targets, for a total of 139 yards, according to the NFL.

At a Seahawks news conference, head coach Pete Carroll said he couldn’t discuss the details of what happened, but did say he was unaware of any problems. He commended Gordon’s work ethic and personality, saying the team wishes him the “very best.”

“Our heart goes out to Josh having to face this again,” Carroll said. “The fact that he’s up against it and all, it poses a great challenge to him.”