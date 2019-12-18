× Man facing charges in connection to overdose death of 24-year-old woman in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges in connection to the overdose death of a 24-year-old woman in Chambersburg earlier this year.

Aron Byrd-Smith, 27, is facing drug delivery resulting in death charges for his role in the incident.

On April 20, police responded to a motel in the 400 block of Loudon Street for a death investigation.

24-year-old Gabrielle Powell was found deceased and alone in a motel room, and an autopsy confirmed that she died as the result of a drug overdose.

After an investigation, police determined that Byrd-Smith brought drugs to the motel after purchasing them in Baltimore, Maryland.

He allegedly provided Powell with the drugs that caused her death.

On December 17, police issued an arrest warrant for Byrd-Smith, and he was taken into custody without incident.