× Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million sold at York County Rutter’s

YORK COUNTY — A York County convenience store and gas station sold a winning Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions with Megaplier ticket worth $2 million for Tuesday’s drawing, the Lottery announced Wednesday.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 22-30-53-55-56, but not the yellow Mega Ball 16, to win $2 million, less applicable withholding. It was sold with the $1 Megaplier option, which boosted the prize to $2 million instead of $1 million, because the multiplier drawn was two.

Rutter’s, 2125 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, earns a $10,000 selling bonus for selling the winning ticket, the Lottery said.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. The ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office. Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions® prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

More than 43,000 other PA Lottery Mega Millions tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 8,400 tickets purchased with Megaplier®. To learn how to play Mega Millions® with the Megaplier® click here. Players should check every ticket, every time.

A jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket for the December 17 drawing was sold in Ohio. The jackpot-winning ticket is worth an estimated annuity value of $372 million, or $251.5 million cash. The jackpot had been rolling since Sept. 24, when the last jackpot worth $225 million was won in Texas.