Middletown man accused of tampering with UGI gas meter in attempted theft

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Police are seeking a Middletown man accused of risking a potential explosion by tampering with UGI gas meters in order to steal natural gas.

John Szabo, 46, is charged with a felony count of risking a catastrophe and misdemeanor counts of theft of services, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief, according to Middletown Borough Police.

The alleged theft occurred on the 300 block of Cypress Street, police say.

He remains at large, police say. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Middletown Police at (717) 558-6900.