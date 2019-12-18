Olivia’s prepares a char-grilled Tuna Melt with Old Bay Potato Chips & Christmas tea cocktail

YORK COUNTY, Pa.–It’s another Olivia’s Wednesday morning!

Adrienne and Yanni are preparing a char-grilled Tuna Melt served with Old Bay Potato Chip and a Christmas tea cocktail.

Tuna Melt

1 LB Tuna – Charred to a medium Temperature

1/2 Lemon – juiced

2 tbsp – Capers

1/2 cup Celery – finely diced

1/2 tsp – Old Bay

1 tbsp Fresh Parsley- chopped

2 tbsp Kosher Dill Pickle – diced

Sliced Bread

1 oz – Mozzarella Cheese

1 oz – Asiago Cheese

Char grill fresh Tuna Steak to a medium (internal temperature between 110*F – 120*F). Chop into large chunks. Mix w/ lemon juice, capers, chopped celery, Old Bay, Parsley, & Dill pickles. Toast bread & allow cheese to melt on bread. Add Tuna mix. Enjoy!

Old Bay Potato Chips

Corn oil for frying

1 potato – thinly sliced

2 oz Old Bay

Pinch – salt

1 oz – Balsamic Fig Reduction

Bring corn oil to high heat for frying. Thinly slice potato. Fry until slightly browned and crispy. Place on towel to soak up excess oil. Sprinkle w Old Bay & Salt. Drizzle w Balsamic Fig reduction. Enjoy!!

Christmas Tea

Chai Tea

RumChata

Amaretto

Eggnog

Whipped Cream

Fresh grated nutmeg

Grab your favorite mug. Add rumchata, amaretto, & eggnog. Slowly stir in chai tea. Top w/ whipped cream & freshly grated nutmeg. Cheers!!