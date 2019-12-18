Olivia’s prepares a char-grilled Tuna Melt with Old Bay Potato Chips & Christmas tea cocktail

YORK COUNTY, Pa.–It’s another Olivia’s Wednesday morning!

Adrienne and Yanni are preparing a char-grilled Tuna Melt served with Old Bay Potato Chip and a Christmas tea cocktail.

Tuna Melt

1 LB Tuna – Charred to a medium Temperature
1/2 Lemon – juiced
2 tbsp – Capers
1/2 cup Celery – finely diced
1/2 tsp – Old Bay
1 tbsp Fresh Parsley- chopped
2 tbsp Kosher Dill Pickle – diced
Sliced Bread
1 oz – Mozzarella Cheese
1 oz – Asiago Cheese

Char grill fresh Tuna Steak to a medium (internal temperature between 110*F – 120*F).  Chop into large chunks.  Mix w/ lemon juice, capers, chopped celery, Old Bay, Parsley, & Dill pickles.  Toast bread & allow cheese to melt on bread.  Add Tuna mix.  Enjoy!

Old Bay Potato Chips

Corn oil for frying
1 potato – thinly sliced
2 oz Old Bay
Pinch – salt
1 oz – Balsamic Fig Reduction

Bring corn oil to high heat for frying.  Thinly slice potato.  Fry until slightly browned and crispy.  Place on towel to soak up excess oil.  Sprinkle w Old Bay & Salt.  Drizzle w Balsamic Fig reduction.  Enjoy!!

Christmas Tea

Chai Tea
RumChata
Amaretto
Eggnog
Whipped Cream
Fresh grated nutmeg

Grab your favorite mug. Add rumchata, amaretto, & eggnog.  Slowly stir in chai tea.  Top w/ whipped cream & freshly grated nutmeg.  Cheers!!

