Olivia’s prepares a char-grilled Tuna Melt with Old Bay Potato Chips & Christmas tea cocktail

YORK COUNTY, Pa.–It’s another Olivia’s Wednesday morning!
Adrienne and Yanni are preparing a char-grilled Tuna Melt served with Old Bay Potato Chip and a Christmas tea cocktail.
For more information, you can visit the Olivia’s website here.
Check it out in the clip and the recipes below:
Tuna Melt
1 LB Tuna – Charred to a medium Temperature
1/2 Lemon – juiced
2 tbsp – Capers
1/2 cup Celery – finely diced
1/2 tsp – Old Bay
1 tbsp Fresh Parsley- chopped
2 tbsp Kosher Dill Pickle – diced
Sliced Bread
1 oz – Mozzarella Cheese
1 oz – Asiago Cheese
Char grill fresh Tuna Steak to a medium (internal temperature between 110*F – 120*F). Chop into large chunks. Mix w/ lemon juice, capers, chopped celery, Old Bay, Parsley, & Dill pickles. Toast bread & allow cheese to melt on bread. Add Tuna mix. Enjoy!
Old Bay Potato Chips
Corn oil for frying
1 potato – thinly sliced
2 oz Old Bay
Pinch – salt
1 oz – Balsamic Fig Reduction
Bring corn oil to high heat for frying. Thinly slice potato. Fry until slightly browned and crispy. Place on towel to soak up excess oil. Sprinkle w Old Bay & Salt. Drizzle w Balsamic Fig reduction. Enjoy!!
Christmas Tea
Chai Tea
RumChata
Amaretto
Eggnog
Whipped Cream
Fresh grated nutmeg
Grab your favorite mug. Add rumchata, amaretto, & eggnog. Slowly stir in chai tea. Top w/ whipped cream & freshly grated nutmeg. Cheers!!