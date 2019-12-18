× Police investigating deadly crash in Elizabethtown

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Elizabethtown.

The crash occurred Tuesday evening in the 400 block of West High Street, police say.

Police were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. for the crash that involved a passenger vehicle and tractor trailer.

Upon arrival, officers found the driver of the passenger vehicle trapped inside and the driver of the tractor trailer still on scene.

Police say the driver of the passenger vehicle was extricated and taken to the hospital, where that individual died. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

The name of the driver of the passenger vehicle is not being released at this time pending further notification of family by the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information pertaining to the collision should call Elizabethtown Police at 717-367-6540 (7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Monday through Friday) or 717-367-1835 (24/7).