HARRISBURG — Police in Harrisburg are looking for tips in the investigation of a 52-year-old Harrisburg man on August 20.

Harvey Govan Jr. was shot and killed on the first block of South 17th Street at about 12:15 a.m., according to Harrisburg Police.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900.