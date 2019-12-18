× Rabid cat discovered in Harrisburg, state health officials say

HARRISBURG — A rabid cat was found Monday in Harrisburg, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The cat, a female calico, was discovered on the 10000 block of Whitehall Drive.

Health officials are warning anyone who may have been bitten by or had any other form of exposure to the saliva or central nervous system fluid from the animal to contact the Dauphin County State Health Center, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Citizens can call the health center at (717) 346-1470 during business hours, or (877) PA-HEALTH after hours.

Significant human exposure is defined as any bite, scratch or other situation in which saliva or central nervous system tissue of a potentially rabid animal may have entered an open wound, fresh wound or comes in contact with the mucous membranes by contacting the eye, mouth, or nose, the Health Department says.

Anyone with a pet that has been injured by this animal should contact his or her veterinarian for advice about protecting you and your family.

Citizens should also make sure that ALL pets (dogs, cats, ferrets) that can be vaccinated are currently vaccinated against rabies, since other animals in the area may develop rabies, the Health Department says.

Peolple should also avoid contact with all wild or stray animals — especially bats, raccoons, foxes and skunks.

Touching or handling a potentially rabid animal or another animal or inanimate object that has had contact with a rabid animal does NOT constitute an exposure unless wet saliva or central nervous system tissue may have entered a fresh, open wound or had contact with a mucous membrane.