Red Lion remains undefeated, bests Spring Grove, 45-30

Posted 12:00 AM, December 18, 2019, by , Updated at 12:02AM, December 18, 2019

GIRLS BASKETBALL

RED LION - 45

SPRING GROVE - 30

