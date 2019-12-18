Go
Search
Replay:
FOX43 News at Ten
FOX43 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Sunday Frenzy
HS Frenzy
Submit a Story
Contests
Community Calendar
Weather
38°
38°
Low
28°
High
34°
Wed
18°
34°
Thu
18°
30°
Fri
24°
36°
See complete forecast
Shamrocks roll Mustangs, 66-24
Posted 12:05 AM, December 18, 2019, by
Alex Cawley
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
SMS
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
BOYS BASKETBALL
WEST PERRY - 24
TRINITY - 66
Popular
Man found dead in a freezer for 10 years may have planned to keep death a secret to help his wife
Lancaster County man accused of soliciting photos of feet, buying used socks from juveniles
Retired police officer’s Christmas light show display returns in York County
State classifies ’80 percent receivers’ as firearms
Latest News
Shamrocks roll Mustangs, 66-24
Red Lion remains undefeated, bests Spring Grove, 45-30
Susquehanna Township edges Mechanicsburg, 66-63
Tigers see a complete football team in Nittany Lions
Sports
12 mins ago
Susquehanna Township edges Mechanicsburg, 66-63
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview West Perry at Mechanicsburg
High School Football Frenzy
FRENZY FIVE: Here are the games to watch in Week 5
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF Week 8: West Perry trumps Big Spring; Newport rolls over Tri-Valley
Sports
FIRST ROUND: PIAA state playoff schedule for field hockey, boys/girls soccer and volleyball
Sports
Lower Dauphin clips Hempfield, 48-44
Sports
High School Hoops season tips-off
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Trinity at Steelton-Highspire
Sports
Northeastern wins Bobcat Tip-Off Tourney Title
Sports
Trojans march past Golden Knights, 74-52
Sports
Squirettes top Bulldogs for tourney gold
News
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 8 Results
News
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 9 Results
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.