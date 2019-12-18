× Two Yorkie puppies returned to owner in Lancaster County; incident remains under investigation

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update: The two Yorkie puppies have been returned to their owner, according to State Police.

The incident remains under investigation.

Previous: State Police are investigating the theft of two puppies in Lancaster County.

The theft occurred Wednesday afternoon at a residence in the 300 block of Jacobs Road, Salisbury Township.

State Police say the suspect, described as a black male with short hair and a beard, arrived at the victim’s home expressing interest in purchasing two Yorkie puppies valued at approximately $1,400 each.

While looking at the puppies, the suspect stated that he wanted to show them to his girlfriend, who was allegedly in a gray, four-door vehicle with dents on the right side.

According to State Police, the suspect entered the vehicle and drove off.

The victim told State Police that as the suspect drove away, the victim noticed there was no one in the vehicle but he was on the phone with a female while looking at the puppies.

Anyone with information on the suspect and/or location of the Yorkie puppies should contact State Police – Lancaster at 717-299-7650. You can also submit through PA Crime Stoppers here.