U.S. Marshals announce arrest of suspect in shooting at Regal Cinemas in West Manchester Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force has announced the arrests of two men, including the suspect in the deadly shooting at the Regal Cinemas in West Manchester Township earlier this month.

Anu-Malik Johnson, 21, and Jonathon Martin, 31, were arrested on December 18 around 7:00 a.m. in the first block of Oak Street in Pennsville, New Jersey.

They were turned over to Salem County (New Jersey) officials to await extradition to Pennsylvania.

On December 2 around 10:15 p.m., police responded to the Regal Cinemas in West Manchester Township for a reported shooting.

According to police, two victims were located and taken to York Hospital.

The York County Coroner was dispatched to the hospital in the early morning hours of December 3 for a reported death of an adult man that had been shot.

It was found that two victims — a man and a woman — were shot.

The male victim died at York Hospital and was identified as Andre White Jr., 22, of Carlisle, by the York County Coroner’s Office.

On December 5, police announced the arrest of Jalen Luis Bellaflores, 19, of the 100 block of Test Road in York. He is charged with criminal homicide and conspiracy.

On December 6, police identified Johnson as the shooter in the incident, but U.S. Marshals said that attempts to find Johnson in York were unsuccessful, leading to their involvement.

Members of the task force learned that Johnson would likely be found with Martin (not pictured), who had been charged in December 2016 with attempted homicide in York and fled the city.

United States Marshal Pane stated, “It’s the Marshals Services’ duty to ensure that those charged with violent crimes have their day in court. It is my sincere hope that the community and victim’s family will find some measure of comfort knowing these suspects will face justice.”