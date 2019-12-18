Watch National Signing Day live from the Penn State Football Team war room

Posted 6:55 AM, December 18, 2019, by

Penn State coach James Franklin leads the Nittany Lions onto the field against Buffalo earlier this season. (Getty Images)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa.– It’s National Signing Day!

You can watch the action unfold live from the Penn State War Room on the team’s live stream above.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.