York Haven woman wanted after allegedly biting, choking man during argument

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York Haven woman is wanted after allegedly biting and choking a man during an argument.

Jessica Zander, 32, is facing strangulation, simple assault, and harassment charges for her role in the incident.

On September 28, police responded to the 3000 block of Old Trail Road in York Haven for a reported domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, police met with the victim who said that he had been arguing with Zander about possible infidelity.

The victim told police that during the argument, Zander received a call from another man that the victim answered.

At this time, the victim said that Zander began attacking him to take the phone from him.

That attack included her allegedly biting the victim twice on the left arm and on top of his head.

Zander also allegedly hit the victim in the head, neck and face area before wrapping both her hands around the victim’s throat.

At one point the victim said Zander wrapped her arm around his throat in a rear naked choke, according to court documents.

The victim had two visible bit wounds that were swollen on his left arm, and another bite mark on top of his head.

Now, police are seeking Zander to answer to her charges.