$100,000 Powerball ticket sold at Lancaster County convenience store

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for Wednesday night’s drawing was sold at a convenience store in Ephrata, the Pennsylvania Lottery said Thursday.

The winning Powerball with Power Play ticket, which matched four of the five white balls drawn (14-18-26-39-68 with the red Powerball 9), was sold at Charlie’s Fuel & Deli on the 1600 block of W. Main St., the Lottery said.

Had the ticket not purchased the $1 Power Play option, it would have been worth $50,000, according to the Lottery. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

Charlie’s Fuel & Deli receives a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

