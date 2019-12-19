A frigid Thursday ahead with lightening winds, then a gradual warming trend begins!

COLDEST DAY, THEN SLOWLY IMPROVING: An arctic air mass remains in place, and Thursday is the coldest day Central PA experiences! Morning temperatures are in the middle to upper teens, with wind chills in the single digits for some! Winds occasionally gust anywhere between 15 to 25 miles per hour! There’s plenty of sunshine through the day, but it does very little to warm us. Temperatures during the afternoon only reach the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Winds are lighter by the afternoon, but wind chills could still feel like the 20s and even upper teens at times. Skies stay clear through the night, and it’s still quite frigid. Lows dip into the upper teens to lower 20s. Winds are light to calm, so wind chill at least isn’t too much of a factor. Friday brings plenty of sunshine. It’s not as cold, but temperatures are still below average for this time of year. Expect readings in the lower to middle 30s.

MILDER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The cold, but quiet stretch continues into the weekend, and temperatures should slowly warm. A weak system crosses the region Saturday, kicking up the breezes. It’s closer to seasonal averages for this time of year, with highs in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. Sunday brings plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are higher, with readings in the middle to upper 40s.

EVEN MILDER NEXT WEEK: Monday is even milder with plenty of sunshine! Temperatures are in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. Tuesday—also Christmas Eve—continues the dry and mild streak! Expect plenty of sunshine, and no weather worries for travels! Temperatures are back into the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. Christmas Day bring some more clouds as a very weak cold front crosses the region, but it’s dry. Temperatures are still on the mild side, with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 40s. For those traveling throughout the state, weather brings no issues on the way to your destination!

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Thursday!

-Andrea Michaels