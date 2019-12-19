× Authorities seek whereabouts of man wanted for attempted murder

HARRISBURG — The Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division, an affiliate of the county’s district attorney’s office, is asking for information from the public pertaining to the whereabouts of 37-year-old Kuami Wright.

Wright is wanted for attempted murder for a shooting incident that occurred in the 300 block of Herr Street on August 4, authorities say. That incident was one of six shootings that took place over a 48-hour period, leading to the death of one person and injuries to five others.

An arrest warrant was issued for Wright on October 10. He faces charges of criminal attempt – criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy engaging – criminal homicide and false identification to law enforcement officer, court documents show.

Anyone with information on Wright’s whereabouts should submit a tip here or call your local police. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.