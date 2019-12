× Dr. John George is stepping down as acting superintendent of Harrisburg School District

HARRISBURG — Dr. John George is stepping down as acting superintendent of the Harrisburg School District.

Dr. George is recommending Chris Celmer, the district’s chief operating officer and assistant acting superintendent, to lead the district starting January 2020.

Dr. John George announces he is stepping down as Acting Superintendent superintendent at The Harrisburg School District. He is recommending Chris Celmer to be the new Acting Superintendent starting January 2020. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/NKXpgFESmf — Jossie Carbonare (@JossieCarbonare) December 19, 2019

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.