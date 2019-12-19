× Family of three displaced, firefighter taken to hospital with minor burns following West York apartment fire

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A family of three was displaced Thursday following an apartment fire in West York, according the borough’s chief of public safety, Matthew Millsaps.

Crews were called to the first block of Highland Avenue at 4:33 p.m., per emergency dispatch, and arrived within a minute, Chief Millsaps said.

Two adults and a child made their way out of the apartment safely, the chief added. The Red Cross is providing resources to the family.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor burns, Chief Millsaps said.

A second apartment in the house was under construction.

The scene was cleared at 7:38 p.m., according to emergency dispatch.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.