Gardner Jr. named next Senators Manager

HARRISBURG -- When the Harrisburg Senators take the field in 2020, they'll have a new manager.

Billy Gardner Jr. will be the skipper of the Senators and returns to the Eastern League after managing Trenton in 2000 and 2001. Most recently, Gardner was manager of the Triple-A Syracuse Chiefs from 2014 to 2017.

His staff will include a new face in pitching coach Sam Narron, but also some returning coaches like hitting coach Brian Rupp and conditioning coach RJ Guyer. Additionally, T.D. Swinford will be back as the team's athletic trainer.

Former Senators Manager Matt LeCroy moves on to be a quality control coordinator within the Nationals organization.