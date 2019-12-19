Happy Pawlidays Adoption Event with Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa-- In an effort to get more animals home in time for the holidays, the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center will host a Happy Pawlidays adoption event, offering 50% off all adoption fees, from Friday, December 30 – Sunday, December 22.

For shelter dogs and cats, their one wish for the holidays, and all year long is to be safe, warm and loved in a forever home. This holiday, the PSPCA Lancaster Center is helping them get there by encouraging adoptions this weekend. All dogs and cats at the center will have their adoption fees reduced by 50%.



The Pennsylvania SPCA took over operations at the Mary K. Dano Animal Shelter in late August of 2017, upholding the city and municipal contracts to accept the city and region’s stray and lost animals and working to reunite them with their families. Additionally, the Lancaster Center’s staff and volunteers have been working hard to find loving homes for the region’s homeless animal population.

